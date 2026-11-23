BILLINGS — A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 10 AM Monday morning for the western foothills, where visibility could drop down to 1/4 mile at times. Patchy fog is also possible in areas west of Rosebud County and western and north-central WY.

A weak upper-level disturbance will move across the region Monday, bringing light snow showers to the Beartooths and Absarokas, but lower elevations will remain dry, although it will be quite cloudy. Daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer than Sunday, but still below normal, with highs in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will continue to get warmer as the week progresses, with some locations briefly reaching the low 50s by Friday.

Outside of possible snow across the mountains on Thursday and Friday as Pacific moisture moves through via flow from the west, the rest of the workweek should stay dry. The big weather story this week will be how windy it could get. Starting Tuesday, downslope flow will cause daily strong gusts of possibly 40–50 mph (or even stronger) along the western foothills, especially in gap flow locations like Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton. The strongest winds are expected Thursday into Friday, when models hint at 50+ mph gusts that could exceed 60+ mph in gap areas. This could definitely impact holiday travel, especially for high-profile vehicles like semis, box trucks, motorhomes, etc.

Confidence is growing that a cold front will move through on Friday, bringing a chance of gusty winds over 40 mph across the eastern plains ahead of a bit of a cooldown across the weekend, with daytime highs in the 40s. Scattered lower-elevation rain and mountain/higher foothills snow will also be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com