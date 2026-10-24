Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly start to a bright, cooler-than-average Sunday

BILLINGS — Friday was an eventful weather day for much of Montana and Wyoming: warmth and fire danger, then rapid cooling, rain turning to snow, and gusty wind. Saturday was much quieter with a chilly start to a cooler than average day with plenty of sun and a few areas of low clouds and fog. Tonight will be a mostly clear and chilly night for the region with lows ranging from the upper 10s to the lower 30s, but most of us will be in the chilly 20s.

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will still be in control of our weather, but clouds will start pushing over far western and far eastern Montana. After a chilly start, highs will be a little warmer than Saturday, but still cooler than average. A trough of low pressure will move toward the northern Rockies on Monday, and it will bring western Montana a chance for rain and snow showers as early as Monday evening, but most of it will be early Tuesday.

That same area of low pressure will bring the eastern half of the state some rain and mountain snow on Tuesday, but amounts will be light. A much deeper trough of low pressure will then approach the northern Rockies from the Gulf of Alaska. After a quieter, milder, breezier Wednesday, it will start pushing more clouds over mainly western Montana next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, bringing more light to moderate rain and snow at times.