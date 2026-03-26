Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly morning and a mild afternoon on Friday

BILLINGS — After unseasonable warmth for all and record-breaking warmth for some on Wednesday in Montana and Wyoming, a cold front from the north brought that to a screeching halt on Thursday. Most areas dropped 25-35 degrees, with only light amounts of rain and snow in a few locations. It will be much cooler with lows in the 10s and 20s.

Friday will be a bright, breezy and beautiful day for our region as a ridge of high pressure controls our weather. After a colder than average morning, we'll have a slightly warmer than average afternoon with most highs in the 50s. Our warming will accelerate further on Saturday despite a few more clouds with highs climbing into the 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday and Monday will also be warmer than average with plenty of clouds, but we will also have a chance for valley rain and mountain snow Monday as another disturbance arrives. Currently it appears we'll have a lot of clouds and cooling next Tuesday and Wednesday, but not a lot of rain. We'll have a better chance for rain and snow next Thursday.