Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly, cloudy Monday

BILLINGS — Precipitation will taper off from southwest to northeast on Monday, but some areas will be dealing with fog during the morning hours. It will remain chilly with highs ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Daily showers will remain possible over southern Montana and northern Wyoming through the middle of the week, but much of the region will be dry. Snow levels will fluctuate between 6,000 and 9,000 feet, so higher terrain could get snow along with rain showers. Daytime temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60°.

A Canadian clipper will move into the northern plains on Thursday, though it is expected to remain mostly dry. However, it will be cooler with breezy northwest winds across eastern areas. By Thursday night, a strong high-pressure system will build over eastern Montana and the western Dakotas. This will likely bring the coldest night of the week to eastern areas, with a hard freeze possible.

Confidence is high that a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will build across the western U.S. heading into the weekend, bringing warmer and drier conditions along with breezy downslope winds. Expect high temperatures to climb back into the 70s by Saturday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com