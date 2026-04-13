Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for thunderstorms on Monday

BILLINGS — Expect windy conditions across the western foothills through most of Monday, with gusts of 30–45 mph expected.

An area of low pressure moving through will keep a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the forecast across the region on Monday, with areas east of Billings having the better chance of precipitation. Any storms that develop during the afternoon and evening could produce erratic, gusty winds, with the best chances for the strongest winds over southeast Montana, where there is a MARGINAL (1 out of 5) risk for isolated severe storms. Daytime highs will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Downslope flow will help keep rain chances to a minimum Tuesday into Wednesday, with area mountains having the best chance of precipitation. Highs will be mainly in the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chances for precipitation begin to increase again late Wednesday into Thursday as a strong low-pressure system approaches. There will be a decent chance for a quarter inch of precipitation through early Friday, mainly west of a Roundup to Lame Deer line and south into Sheridan.

This system will also bring cooler air back into the region, so a chance for snow will return. Snow levels will be around 7,000 feet on Wednesday before dropping to 3,500 feet by Thursday night, meaning a chance of snow in the lower elevations, especially Thursday night into Friday morning. A foot of snow is possible in area mountains, while up to a few inches could accumulate in the lower elevations. Keep in mind, conditions can change with this system, and there is still a lot of uncertainty, so be sure to monitor the forecast if you have outdoor plans or will be traveling during the second half of the week.

Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s Thursday, with upper 30s possible across the western foothills. Highs on Friday will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s.

High pressure is forecast to bring dry weather back in time for the weekend, with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s on Saturday, then warming into the mid-50s to mid-60s on Sunday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com