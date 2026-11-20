BILLINGS — Patchy fog may develop across the river valleys Friday morning, primarily around and east of Billings, with the Miles City area most likely to see reduced visibility. Commuters should use caution during the morning drive. Meanwhile, an active weather pattern arrives by Friday afternoon and will persist through the weekend. As a trough moves through the Rockies, a surface low across Wyoming will shift east into the Great Plains ahead of a strong cold front and upper trough dropping down from Canada.

Snow showers will continue over the southwest portions of the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains Friday morning. Showers could develop across southern Montana and northern Wyoming by late morning until the bigger push arrives later in the afternoon and evening. This push will likely bring the first widespread lower-elevation snowfall of the season through Saturday morning. There is still some uncertainty in totals, but areas mainly west and south of Yellowstone County will have the best chance of at least one inch of snow. Up to six inches are possible on the highest peaks of the Absaroka, Beartooth, Crazy, and Bighorn Mountains.

The most significant snowfall impacts are expected in the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills, as well as Sheridan County, Wyoming. Favorable upslope flow in the Red Lodge area from this afternoon through Saturday morning is forecast to bring one to four inches of snow, with localized amounts potentially reaching six inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the foothills from 11 AM Friday until 11 AM Saturday. Sheridan County's forecast remains more uncertain, as local terrain effects could either boost snowfall through upsloping or limit totals if strong downslope winds develop.

A passing cold front could bring brief, heavy bursts of snow across the plains, mainly in far southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Overall moisture will stay light, with the best chance for steady accumulation stretching along US-212 and I-90 from Alzada through Billings to Livingston and south.

Precipitation will taper off through Saturday, leaving only lingering southwest mountain showers into Sunday. Below-normal highs in the 30s will hold through Monday before temperatures warm back into the 40s from Tuesday through late next week under mostly dry skies.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com