Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for isolated storms as it turns hot

BILLINGS — Chances for showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast on Thursday, but to a lesser degree as the shortwave exits the region, allowing drier air to move in. As there is still higher-than-normal moisture content in the atmosphere, there will be a MARGINAL risk for excessive rainfall in northern WY. Flash flooding could still be a concern in burn scar areas and locations prone to flooding. Remain on guard. Daytime highs will be warmer, ranging from the upper 80s west to mid-90s east.

Friday kicks off an extended stretch of hotter and mainly dry weather (daily hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the chances are very low) across the region. Daytime highs will crack the low 100s in Billings and areas east through at least the weekend, with Saturday being the hottest day, threatening daily records. Be prepared for any heat risk you might encounter. Stay inside cooler places as much as possible. If you must go out, limit your time and stay hydrated. Also, check on the elderly and take care of pets.

A weak disturbance dropping down from Canada will bring breezy to gusty winds out of the west. This, combined with hotter temperatures and lower humidity, will elevate fire weather risks. Don't cause a spark!

Models are indicating that daytime temperatures will remain above average through the middle of next week as the upper ridge of high pressure remains in place. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s and maybe some low 100s.

Here's something to consider concerning the extreme heat expected this weekend. While smoke impacts look minimal as prevailing SW flow carries PacNW wildfire smoke north of the area, this flow will also push more moisture into the region, increasing chances for cloud cover that could knock forecasted daytime high temperatures down a few degrees. No matter, it will still be much warmer than average and record temperatures could still be reached.

Confidence is high that above normal heat will persist into early August.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com