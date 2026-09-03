Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bright, breezy and toasty end to the week on Friday

BILLINGS — We've had a lot of sunshine and plenty of warmth around central and eastern Montana as well as northern Wyoming on this Thursday, but still plenty of fire danger too. Red Flag Warnings continue for most of southern Montana through this evening, and another round of Red Flag Warnings will resume for Friday in southeast Montana. The sky will be mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

Both Friday and Saturday will be fairly similar to Thursday weather-wise in our region. Most of the clouds will stay in the western third of Montana, so we can expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky both days, stronger wind Friday than Saturday, and plenty of highs well above average. Highs on Friday will range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s, the Red Flag Warning will continue through Friday night, and Saturday will be a few degrees cooler.

The fairly stationary trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest which is driving our current weather pattern will throw another wave of energy our way late Sunday, Labor Day Monday and early Tuesday. That will also be the best window of opportunity for rain showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will fall on Labor Day, but it will be light to moderate for most areas. High will fall from the 80s on Sunday to the 70s on Labor Day.