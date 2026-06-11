Q2 Billings Area Weather: A breezy to windy Thursday as rain moves out

BILLINGS — Thursday begins with gusty west to northwest winds between 30 and 40 mph across the region. Winds will gradually ease from west to east through the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves away.

Scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms will continue through Thursday, while snow falls in the mountains to around 7,000 feet at times. Conditions turn drier as early as Thursday afternoon and last into most of Friday, with a brief warm-up expected Friday afternoon.

A backdoor Canadian cold front arrives by Friday night, bringing cooler temperatures and increasing chances for isolated rain and mountain snow across the weekend. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up, but no severe weather is expected.

Once this disturbance moves off to the east, some models are showing weak high pressure bringing drier and warmer conditions early next week. However, another disturbance may move through by the middle to latter part of next week, bringing chances for showers and another cool-down to the region.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday, mid-70s to low 80s on Friday, mainly low to mid-60s through the weekend, upper 60s to low 70s on Monday, upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday, and mainly mid-80s on Wednesday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com