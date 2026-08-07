Hot, dry and smoky heading into the weekend

BILLINGS — Friday will be another hotter than normal day with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s. The area is in the wake of a dry backdoor cold front, so breezy conditions will remain, especially along the western foothills.

Saturday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, with a few locations potentially reaching the triple-digits. Record highs could be tied or broken in some locations including Billings. With very low humidity in place (8-12%) and gusty winds up to 30 mph, expect elevated fire weather conditions.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, but still very dry with humidity levels in the teens, so fire weather conditions will remain elevated.

Cooler air is forecast to move in early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s before dropping to mainly 80s by Thursday.

It should stay dry into early next week and, although forecast models disagree on how conditions will shape up from late next week into mid-August, there is a consistent signal that a low pressure system could break down the ridge and bring cooler, wetter weather.

In regards to the wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest, unfortunately it looks to keep skies hazy for the foreseeable future. Multiple passing fronts will pull denser smoke into the area, leading to drops in air quality from time to time.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com