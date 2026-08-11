BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter submitted a new proposal to the city of Billings on Monday afternoon, attempting to re-establish a formal partnership to manage shelter animals after the previous contract expired on July 1.

YVAS and the City of Billings had worked together for 18 years before hitting the expiration date, following a tumultuous year that started with an incinerator malfunctioning while police burned drugs at the original location on Monad Road.

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Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter submits new proposal to city seeking renewed partnership

Since then, the shelter has been relocated three times, now residing in a warehouse on Jellison Road.

"It's been an adventure," Director of Operations Gabi Fry said Monday afternoon. "We're really good at improvising and adapting."

Despite the uncertain and turbulent times, Fry said that their day-to-day operations have stayed consistent.

"It's actually been pretty similar animal intake-wise," Fry said.

Since the contract expired, the shelter has picked up 219 strays. Fry said the community has adapted to the gap in the formal arrangement, which used to have Animal Control picking up strays and delivering them to YVAS.

"The community pretty much knows what's going on, so they're just skipping that step of calling Animal Control and bringing them straight to us," Fry said.

During the contract gap, Animal Control has been responsible for handling aggressive animals. Interim City Administrator Kevin Iffland said the city has taken in about four animals at its facility since July 1.

Iffland said that while the arrangement has worked for both Animal Control and YVAS, the city is continuing to search for a new partnership. Organizations have until Aug. 14 to submit proposals to the city.

"At this time we're just waiting to see if we get any proposals for the animal sheltering," Iffland said.

YVAS submitted a new proposal on Monday afternoon. Their first proposal came with too large a budget increase, 53% monthly, according to Iffland, and was rejected by the Billings City Council.

Fry said that the new proposal aims to give the city a few options when negotiations resume.

"We're really hopeful that it gives them a range of options to choose from that would be a good fit and still stay within budget or work with whatever parameters that they're willing to work with," Fry said.

Iffland said community support over the past month has prompted the city to consider whether a formal partnership is even necessary. If no deal is met, he said they could move forward as they have the past month and rely on private shelters to assist with strays.

"Are these services being provided under a different method?" Iffland said. "And does government need to be involved in those services?"

Regardless of the outcome, Fry said the shelter's mission will not change.

"With or without that contract, we're just going to keep doing what we're doing," Fry said.

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