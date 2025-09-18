Billings animal shelter director refuses to return to shelter until incinerator is shut down

BILLINGS— Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) executive director Triniti Halverson said Wednesday she will not bring shelter staff and animals back to the shelter building until the city of Billings shuts down the on-site incinerator.

“We will not go back into the building unless the crematorium is considered inoperable,” she said.

The incinerator malfunctioned last Wednesday, releasing meth-filled smoke into the air, sickening 14 staff members and displacing dozens of animals.

“I do still have a handful of staff members that are experiencing negative side effects and symptoms from smoke inhalation. And I've had probably about half now return to the hospital for additional care since the first night,” Halverson added.

She said she alerted the city of Billings of backdrafts and smells from the incinerator two years ago.

“Honestly, it was really difficult to have it taken seriously. I had to kind of push and push,” she said.

MTN obtained the reports, which showed at least two companies were hired to investigate. Both recommended repairs to counter a negative air pressure problem.

One report said, "Also, there is an exhaust fan with no makeup air, when turned on this will cause the building to go even more negative. Solutions would include a new building automation system with VFD on exhaust fan. Logic would include tracking building pressure with both exhaust fan speed and economizer damper located on air handler."

According to the city, the repairs were made, but Halverson said the practice of burning narcotics continued without her knowledge of it.

“They continued to dispose of dangerous drugs in an animal crematorium on a site where there are people and animals, instead of using an appropriate incinerator for that job,” she said.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski said no other concerns about the incinerator were reported until last week.

Kukulski is planning to meet YVAS representatives Thursday.