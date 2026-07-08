Yellowstone County courthouse to remain closed Wednesday

The Yellowstone County courthouse will remain closed Wednesday as repairs continue following last week's flooding.

Here's a list of services affected by the closure, according to Chief Judge Brett Linneweber:

Child and Family Service hearings are moved to the John V. Ostlund Building in the commissioners' board room starting at 9 a.m.

Judge Ed Zink will handle a few matters Zoom.

Judge Tom Pardy's hearing will be remot by Zoom. Parties should contact their attorneys and plan to appear from attorneys' office.

The Yellowstone court clerk's office is handling electronic filings, but walk-ins with paper copies cannot resume.

Justice Court does not have the ability to move because of the required equipment. Judges and court staff are working hard to cover time-sensitive cases, according to Linneweber.

Linneweber said the court hopes to full reopen this week.

The courthouse closed Thursday when crews with Sletten Construction working on the courthouse renovation accidentally hit a sprinkler pipe. Water flowed through the third floor and into the basement for about 10 minutes, leaving several inches of standing water on multiple floors and forcing the courthouse to close.

Related: Yellowstone County Courthouse closes after sprinkler line break causes flooding