Yellowstone County Courthouse closes after sprinkler line break causes flooding

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Courthouse was closed Thursday morning after a broken fire suppression sprinkler line flooded the first, second and third floors of the building.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. while demolition work was underway on the third floor.

Yellowstone County officials said part of a wall broke away, striking a fire suppression sprinkler line and sending water into the building for an estimated 10 to 15 minutes.

Water leaked from the third floor into the floors below, leaving ceiling tiles saturated. Several tiles collapsed onto the floor, and puddles of water formed throughout parts of the courthouse. County employees covered computers and desks with plastic to protect them from water damage.

When MTN News arrived shortly after 9 a.m., dozens of people who had been inside the courthouse were standing outside after being evacuated.

The courthouse remains closed while cleanup continues.

Yellowstone County has temporarily moved Motor Vehicle Department services to the Ostlund Building. Other court operations are being relocated, though officials said those details are still being finalized. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is expected to announce where court proceedings will be held while the courthouse is closed.

The flooding also disrupted public services. One resident told MTN News they were unable to obtain a marriage license because of the closure.

County officials have not said when the courthouse will reopen.

