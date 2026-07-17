Woody Hahn, longtime leader in Billings and Montana athletics, dies at 87

BILLINGS — Elwood “Woody” Hahn, a longtime leader in Billings and Montana athletics who built a career across professional baseball and college sports administration, died July 9 at the age of 87.

Hahn spent more than six decades in sports, playing baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and helping to guide the Billings Mustangs baseball club as general manager and later co-owner. He also served as commissioner of multiple collegiate conferences, and helped shape NCAA Division II athletics in the West.

A graduate of Billings Senior High School, Hahn worked for Billings School District 2 as a physical education teacher before becoming an assistant athletic director.

In 1968, Hahn became general manager of the Billings Mustangs, a role he held for a decade.

Hahn later earned his master’s degree from Eastern Montana College, now Montana State University Billings, and became the school’s athletic director.

His influence extended beyond Montana. Hahn became a pioneer of NCAA Division II athletics, helping organize the Continental Divide Conference and eventually serving as commissioner of the Pacific West Conference for 19 years.

After retirement, Hahn remained tied to Billings. Notably, he returned to the Mustangs as president and co-owner and played a major role in the effort to build Dehler Park, which became reality in 2008.

Born Sept. 18, 1938 in Savage, Hahn grew up in Glendive and Spokane, Wash., prior to settling in Billings. He graduated from Senior High in 1956 while establishing himself as a multi-sport athlete.

Hahn's talent led him to play baseball at Washington State University. He also played semi-pro ball, including on the 1958 Drain Oregon Black Sox team that won the National Baseball Congress World Series.

In 1960, Hahn signed with the Cardinals and spent three seasons playing in the organization’s minor league system, including the 1960, '62 and '63 seasons with the Mustangs in Billings when they were a St. Louis affiliate.

Away from baseball, Hahn had a passion for golf as a longtime member of Yellowstone Country Club.

His contributions to sports earned him induction into several halls of fame, including the Billings American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame, the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame and the MSUB Athletic Hall of Fame.

Hahn is survived by Sharon, his wife of 66 years, sons Tim and Mark, daughter Tamara and five grandchildren.

