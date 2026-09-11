Suspect arrested in Billings shooting after multi-state search ends in California

BILLINGS — Nicholas Campa, 45, is in custody after the California Highway Patrol arrested him following a multi-state search connected to a Sept. 6 shooting in Billings.

The shooting took place in the afternoon near First Avenue North and North 23rd Street. Investigators used license plate readers and public tips to track Campa across state lines, with law enforcement agencies from several states assisting in the search.

MTN News previously reported that the victim of the shooting was a 47-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

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Campa was arrested on a warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Billings, where he will make his first appearance before a district court judge.

The Billings Police Department described the investigation as complex and thanked the public and law enforcement partners for their assistance. The investigation remains ongoing, and police say additional charges may be filed.

In a release, BPD stated: "The Billings Police Department would like to sincerely thank the members of the public who provided information during this investigation. We also extend our appreciation to the numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who assisted as the investigation extended across several states,

ultimately resulting in Campa’s apprehension by the California Highway Patrol."

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