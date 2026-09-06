Police: Man shot in downtown Billings, suspect believed barricaded

BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon near North 23rd Street and First Avenue North in downtown Billings.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.

Officers responded to the area before SWAT took over the scene. Police said a man is believed to be barricaded inside a home.

Several surrounding homes were asked to shelter in place as officers worked the scene.

Billings police alerted the public just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, asking people to avoid the area while officers and SWAT responded.

MTN News, Andrea Lutz

Road closures and police activity stretched from First Street West to Third Street West, with areas near North 22nd and North 24th streets also taped off.

Ethan Adams, who lives near the area, said he heard gunshots Saturday night and returned Sunday after hearing more gunfire and sirens.

“There were a couple gunshots and then we heard some sirens,” Adams said.

Adams said he was concerned someone may have been hurt.

“Hope everyone’s OK. Hope the gentleman who got shot is all right,” Adams said.

Police have not released information about a suspect or identified the person believed to be barricaded inside the home.

The scene remained active Sunday afternoon. Police said they will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.