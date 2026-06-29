Southern Montana businesses can now apply for federal loans after December windstorm

RED LODGE — Businesses in Carbon, Yellowstone and Big Horn counties can now apply for federal loans to help recover from a December wind storm that caused widespread damage across southern Montana.

The U.S. Small Business Administration determined those three counties were eligible for disaster assistance loans after a damage assessment following the storm, which brought hurricane-level wind speeds just before Christmas.

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Southern Montana businesses can now apply for federal loans after December wind storm

The storm left a trail of destruction across the region — trees crashed through a car window in Laurel, grain bins rolled away, trees came down in Hamilton, and the roof of Park City Schools was ripped apart.

Tana Morehead, who handles public affairs for the SBA, said the agency's mission is straightforward.

"Our goal is to leave the community better off than we found them," Morehead said.

Morehead and her team will be in the three affected counties through August, sharing information with anyone who may need assistance.

"We just do what we need to do to make sure the community is aware, so everyone could get to a place where they are made whole again," Morehead said.

Red Lodge Mayor Dave Westwood said the December storm was just the latest in a string of severe weather events to hit the area, though he noted it was less devastating than others.

"We've certainly had our fair share of emergencies and certainly have over the past few years," Westwood said.

Westwood said he was a little surprised that Carbon County was selected with the damage not being as extensive as other situations.

"We didn't have what they had in other parts of the state with roofs coming off schools and some of that drastic stuff, but again there's impacts surrounding that as well," Westwood said.

Westwood said he could not immediately identify specific Red Lodge businesses impacted by the storm, but said he welcomes the available assistance.

"If there's somebody who's interested, we'll certainly point them in the right direction and get them talking to the right folks," Westwood said.

Morehead said that the agency plans to attend public meetings in the three selected counties, offering information for anyone that needs it.