Big Timber continues cleanup from destructive windstorm

BIG TIMBER - Big Timber residents were still cleaning up Friday from what many are calling the most damaging and destructive windstorm their community has ever experienced.

The storm hit Tuesday with hurricane-force wind gusts that topped 97 mph, causing widespread damage throughout the town.

A tree crashed through the roof of a home on East 5th Street, punching several holes in the structure.

Watch raw video of a crew removing a large tree from the roof of a house in Big Timber:

Raw Video: Crews remove large tree from roof of home in Big Timber

The incident illustrates the severity of damage across Big Timber, where dozens of trees were completely destroyed, and hundreds of others were damaged.

The owner of Yellowstone Tree Care said that in the company's 30-plus years in business, they have never seen a storm like the one that hit Big Timber on Tuesday.

Property damage has been reported all over town as crews continue working to clear debris and assess the full extent of the destruction.

The windstorm was part of a week of wild weather that has impacted communities across Montana.

