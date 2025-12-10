High winds lead to widespread damage in Big Timber

Big Timber is no stranger to high winds, though those that ripped through town early Tuesday morning were excessively strong.

See the damage:

"This is probably one of the worst ones that I’ve seen," said Sweet Grass County Undersheriff Ron Swanson.

Yancy Terland was one of many cleaning up using a skid steer, helping clear branches and trees from his brother's yard.

“About midnight last night, the power went out at my house and it got super windy. Branches falling out of trees everywhere. I drove into town this morning, and there’s trees down everywhere in town," said Terland.

“All around town, business area, a couple of the churches lost trees too, just ripped out of the ground," said Swanson.

Even though power has come back, there is still a lot of work to be done in town.

Between the fallen trees and downed power lines, Swanson says first responders have been busy.

“Main ones that we’ve responded to today are trees that hit power lines, pulled them right out of the house, or pulled them down into the house. A lot of sparking, one tree was on fire right next to the house," said Swanson.

He adds a semi-truck also blew over north of town.

Damage also included fallen fences, panels ripped from the roofs of gas stations, and trees falling onto cars, even homes.

While power companies and arborists have their work cut out for them, many of those in town are lending a hand.

“The citizens have been a really big help in this town. I’ve got groups of citizens running around with chainsaws and helping people all over town," said Swanson.

“Big Timber is really, really good for that whenever something happens. I mean tons of people running around helping each other out today. It’s just good to see little communities helping each other," Terland said.

