Winds down power lines, trees in Billings, snarl traffic

BILLINGS - Gusty winds in Billings have caused headaches for some motorists they avoid downed power lines and trees in the road.
Power lines are down in at least two locations - the 3800 block of First Avenue South and South 32nd Street West - and a tree fell on Grand Avenue between Second Street West and Third Street West.
Billings police advised motorists to avoid the area on First Avenue South where the power lines are down.
This is a developing story.
