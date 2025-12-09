Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winds down power lines, trees in Billings, snarl traffic

Q2 News
Winds knocked down power lines and trees in Billings on Tuesday.
BILLINGS - Gusty winds in Billings have caused headaches for some motorists they avoid downed power lines and trees in the road.

Power lines are down in at least two locations - the 3800 block of First Avenue South and South 32nd Street West - and a tree fell on Grand Avenue between Second Street West and Third Street West.

A tree partially blocked Grand Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Billings police advised motorists to avoid the area on First Avenue South where the power lines are down.

This is a developing story.

Check the latest weather forecast here: Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very windy Tuesday

