Winds down power lines, trees in Billings, snarl traffic

BILLINGS - Gusty winds in Billings have caused headaches for some motorists they avoid downed power lines and trees in the road.

Power lines are down in at least two locations - the 3800 block of First Avenue South and South 32nd Street West - and a tree fell on Grand Avenue between Second Street West and Third Street West.

Q2 News A tree partially blocked Grand Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Billings police advised motorists to avoid the area on First Avenue South where the power lines are down.

This is a developing story.

