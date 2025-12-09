Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very windy Tuesday

BILLINGS — Strong winds will be the big weather story on Tuesday. Winds are already cranking — 96-mph gusts were clocked at the Big Timber Airport (WOW!) and an 82-mph gust in Livingston. Gusts up to 80 mph remain possible across the western foothills through midday, while gusts up to 60 mph will be possible from after sunrise through 5 p.m. High Wind Warnings remain in effect.

A Winter Weather Warning also remains in effect across the Beartooths and Absarokas through late Wednesday afternoon, where another foot of snow could fall, especially on western aspects. Gusty winds will also be an issue.

Scattered light showers are possible at times on Tuesday across the plains.

Colder air settles in Tuesday night, then another wave arrives Wednesday with a wet-snow-to-rain transition and a chance for patchy freezing rain, mainly east of Billings, but amounts will stay light.

Strong downslope winds return Wednesday into Thursday with a good chance of 50–60+ mph gusts across the western foothills.

Temps stay well above normal through Thursday, with a shot at near 60° if the front slows down before hitting us full-on. Starting Thursday night, nighttime lows are expected to drop into the single digits for some locations. Daytime highs on Friday will range from single digits to teens in Billings and areas to the east. Snow will quickly make roads icy.

Snow showers are likely beginning Thursday night and will last on and off through Saturday morning. The best chance for up to 8 inches runs from central to eastern zones (Hysham/Colstrip/Hardin/Lame Deer). Billings has about a 40% chance of 8 inches.

Cold conditions last through Saturday before warmer, drier, and windier conditions return.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com