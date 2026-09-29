Shepherd students mourn death of classmate in vehicle crash

Students in Shepherd wore blue Monday in honor of a classmate who died over the weekend.

Camdon Olmstead, 16, died Saturday when he rolled his vehicle on a gravel road.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers said he wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Olmstead played football for Shepherd, and students and community members gathered on the school's field for a candlelight vigil Monday night.

Other schools are also offering tributes. Columbus students will wear blue Tuesday in honor of Olmstead, and the Huntley Project football will display Olmstead's number on their helmets for the rest of the season.

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