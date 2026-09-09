CA Road, north of Shepherd, was one of the worst spots damaged from the storm early Sunday morning.

Watch the full video below:

Shepherd roads and bridges in good shape after early morning Sunday storm

According to the Yellowstone County Road and Bridge Department, while some had property damage, road and bridge damage was minimal.

A rancher north of the Shepherd Ah Nei recreaction area, reported about three to four inches of rain.

That water brought debris, and the culvert couldn't handle it, so some water went over and washed out part of the road.

“Several years ago, maybe in the 80s or 90s when the Yellowstone flooded,” Haven Marsh, a rancher north of Shepherd, said, recounting a flood that caused major problems. “Then you couldn't go that way either, so we had to go to Roundup, Musselshell, Roundup at Billings. ”

A worst-case scenario was avoided in Yellowstone County.

“It’s 35 (miles) to Musselshell and Musselshell (County) to Roundup and Roundup to Billings, you know, be 100-some miles,” said Marsh.

The storm had Marsh worried for a bit that part of the road would be washed out.

But the road held and CA Road is still passable.

Still, the county has work to do.

“This ain't the first time this is washed out here,” said Andy Dean, Yellowstone County road and bridge superintendent.

Deans says the worst of the damage in the county is on CA Road.

“Culvert in here now and just couldn't handle it and ran over the road and washed the shoulder out,” Dean said.

County residents called Dean saying they still have standing water near the intersection of Shepherd Acton Road and 12 Mile Road, and some signs are down.

“Sweeping the roads off,” Dean said about some of the work for his crews. “Some gravel on the roads from all the wind and hail beating on it, and so we're just sweeping and cleaning stuff up, little minor washouts. ”

All this rainfall has to go somewhere.

Marsh says he talked with a friend who says this runoff affected parts of Worden more than 15 miles away.

“This ends up at the Pompey's Pillar Bridge,” Marsh said. “And they didn't get much rain there, and he said, ‘I went out and the creek's running clear across the flat.’ They didn't get any rain. ”

The good news for these county roads, what washed away can be brought back.

“We'll just have a couple of rounds of belly dumps come up here and fill it in,” said Dean. “It’s not rocket science.”