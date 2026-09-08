Montana storms unleash massive hail, flooding and widespread damage

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY- Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, strong winds and large hail to parts of Montana on Labor Day, leaving flooding and damage across the Billings area and central Montana.

The Billings, Shepherd, Huntley and Worden areas were hit particularly hard, with hailstones measuring more than 2 inches in diameter. One hailstone was measured at nearly 3.5 inches.

In Billings, heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the city. Video from 8th Street West and Howard shows water rising to nearly knee-deep.

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A resident said his brother’s basement was flooding as the rain continued to fall.

Photos from Worden and Huntley show broken windows and other damage from the storm.

Farther west, severe thunderstorms brought baseball-sized hail to Fergus County Sunday night.

A photo taken around 9:30 p.m. north of Hilger shows a hailstone estimated to be between 2.5 and 3 inches in diameter.

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Parts of the Lewistown area also saw large hail as residents began cleaning up Monday.