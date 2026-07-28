BILLINGS — The Montana Department of Livestock says it has been investigating complaints of milk spoiling before its expiration date since March, but no recall has been issued.

Watch the full story below:

Sanitation, contamination problems found at Billings Meadow Gold milk plant, but no recall issued

The department released its first detailed timeline Tuesday after hundreds of Montanans reported milk going bad days or weeks before its printed expiration date.

Officials said the first consumer complaint believed to be connected to the issue was received March 23. Inspectors visited the Billings Meadow Gold plant but said they found no larger problem.

A cluster of complaints between June 9 and June 18 prompted additional inspections. The department said repairs were completed and verified on June 23, but no recall was issued.

Under the federal Pasteurized Milk Ordinance, recalls must be initiated voluntarily by the company.

Courtesy

The Department of Livestock said it has inspected the Billings Meadow Gold plant seven times over the past year, including July 27.

Inspectors cited issues involving:



protection from contamination

sanitation

cleanliness

equipment in disrepair

The department did not say those findings resulted in contaminated milk.

Many consumers who contacted MTN News shared photos showing the processing code 30-02.

Courtesy

The department confirmed that code identifies the Billings Meadow Gold plant and said it is highly probable the affected milk was processed there, though it cannot confirm every reported carton came from the facility.

Officials continue asking consumers to report spoiled milk and include photos of the sell-by date, plant code and where the product was purchased.

The department also said it has found no indication the issue originated with dairy producers. Raw milk from Montana and Wyoming dairies is routinely tested, and officials said no unusual findings have been identified.

MTN News reached out to Meadow Gold for comment Monday but has not received a response.

Related:

Billings milk spoiling before expiration date prompts state investigation

Montana milk mystery: Montana families continue reporting milk spoiling early as state investigation continues