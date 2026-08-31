PRAY— The second annual Coup de Rouge, an Indigenous and Western fashion and art show, raised money for Indigenous resources this weekend, including efforts toward Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

All profits from the event are going toward Indigenous designers, counseling resources and MMIP groups.

Watch the report below:

‘Phenomenal’: Indigenous and Western fashion show raises money for MMIP efforts

“My causes have always been about women and children,” said the event’s founder, Heidi Martincic, who created Western fashion brand Paris Montana.

This year’s Coup de Rouge ended Saturday with a fashion show at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, a private filmmaking destination. The ranch served as a backdrop for filming “The Old Way”, starring Nicolas Cage in 2023.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

Report: Montana artists create cultural fashion and art show on Red Lodge Mountain

It attracted many creatives from across the American West, including Navajo designers and siblings, Tyler and Naiomi Glasses, who drove 14 hours from Arizona.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Tyler and Naiomi Glasses

The siblings have collaborated with Ralph Lauren and had work featured magazines, such as Cowboys and Indians and The Wall Street Journal.

They showcased their Navajo heritage through four-directional cross symbols on mesh tops and dresses.

“It's very powerful because in Navajo we say you walk in beauty in all directions,” Tyler told MTN.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

Supporting MMIP efforts is also a cause important to Tyler and Naiomi.

“I had a few people... that I went to high school with that went missing and were murdered,” said Naiomi. “It's phenomenal. And we're super grateful to be a part of it.”

A report from the Montana Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council says 618 of the 1,957 people reported missing in Montana in 2025 were Indigenous.

“It's heartbreaking work,” said MMIP Billings founder Charlene Sleeper. “To know that people are coming from throughout the United States to support us in this capacity is just, it's everything that I've been praying for for a very long time.”

To Dr. Lanny Real Bird, a Native language advocate, the location of the event felt intentional to the cause.

“This is... the historic land base of the Apsáalooke people,” said Real Bird. “All of these creeks here and some of the tributaries even as far as in Yellowstone (National) Park have name places that are in the Crow language.”

As hundreds poured in to support the event and cause, Martincic told MTN she felt grateful.

“People show up for you in a way that you just don't expect. It’s really humbling,” she said.

Coup de Rouge raised more than $5,000 for MMIP advocacy groups last year. The total amount raised this year has not been calculated.