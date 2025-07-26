Montana artists create cultural fashion and art show on Red Lodge Mountain

RED LODGE — Several Montana designers are bringing a first-of-its-kind fashion and art show on the slopes of Red Lodge Mountain, and it's all for a good cause.

On Augu. 8, Coup de Rouge, meaning “strike of the red,” will unfold at over 9,000 feet above sea level, transforming the slope into a ridgeline runway. The event will celebrate Western and Indigenous art and culture in the heart of the Big Sky.

The idea was conceived by two Montana-based creatives: Heidi Martincic, founder of Paris Montana Mercantile in Red Lodge, and Bekah O'Shea, designer and owner of Ride Free Montana. Together, they co-founded House of Cowbella this year, a collaborative runway line that marries their two styles.

“We are Montanans through and through," said O'Shea. "I think for us coming to do something here and just our love for where we live and bringing it all together, it just feels really special, but both of our brands are deeply rooted in our state, really, and in the West.”

After presenting their designs at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, the duo realized something was missing.

“Once we were there, we really realized that the Western way of life, a lot of people were drawn to that,” said O'Shea.

"We went up there thinking we're coming from Montana to get ideas and look to go to the big city, and we had a lot of attention on what we were doing and what we were about," added Martincic.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News (Left to right): Heidi Martincic, Bekah O'Shea, Tyrel Johnson, and Bonnie and Duncan Vezain.

They wanted a way to better showcase their heritage and wrangle up the momentum Western fashion was experiencing, but they needed a place for it.

Martincic and O'Shea set their sights high—literally. After months of work and collaboration, they came up with Coup de Rouge. The event will take place at the mountain's wedding venue at the top of the Stache Express lift. Over 30 artists, designers, and musicians will bring their work to the summit.

"It's going to be spectacular and something that I don't think Montana has ever seen before," said Martincic. "The designers we have in the show, they are our friends and are some of the best people, best designers in Montana.”

Only 200 runway tickets will be sold for the summit show. A base camp viewing area at the lodge will be equipped with a large LED screen that will stream the runway live. From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., the mountain will host live music, food, wine, and a curated indie art market featuring many of the show’s creatives.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Posters seen around Red Lodge

Among those featured is Duncan Vezain, a film horse trainer and custom coat maker from Bridger, who first began designing outerwear for himself to keep warm in the cold winters.

“Mostly, I've always been kind of a helper, a giver by nature. The fun of it for me is building something for somebody that they're going to use and they're going to love," said Vezain. “The art side of me just pours out of me, so I can release it by building saddles or creating something, but the other side is just supplying something that people need.”

Vezain will showcase more than a dozen handmade pieces in the show.

Also showing work is Tyrel Johnson, a sculptor from Billings, who will be joined by his brother, Willis. His love for art came from growing up in his family's foundry. He now crafts pieces from bronze, wood, glass, and stone and is eager to step outside the traditional gallery setting.

"This is, as far as I'm concerned, more of an experience, even for me, which means it's going to be more of an experience for the guests to come, and that's always a good thing," said Johnson. "Especially when I heard that it was, we were going to do a fashion show on top of this ski hill, why wouldn't I want to be there?"

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

But Coup de Rouge is more than just bronze, boots, and buckles. It is also about raising awareness and funds for a deeply rooted issue in the state: the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

A portion of the proceeds will go to MMIP Billings, led by advocate Charlene Sleeper, and Warrior Women for Justice, a Montana-based organization that supports Indigenous families impacted by violence and disappearance. Sleeper will also be present at the mountain during the event to provide information and education.

“We're trying to shine a light on that. Just as women designers as well to focus on the murder of indigenous women," said Martincic. "Everybody we know seems like, or a lot of people that we know, have that been somehow touched by that, so that seemed like a natural fit since we're focusing on what's happening in contemporary times.”

The red handprint, a common and powerful symbol of MMIP awareness, will appear in some of the collections.

“A lot of our Indigenous friends incorporate the red hand in fashion, and as we were talking about fashion and a cause and what meant the most to this area, we just felt like that was a really perfect fit of something that's really meaningful and needs awareness," said O'Shea.

Johnson, whose past work includes a sculpture inspired by the red handprint, also felt empowered by the cause and echoed that sentiment.

“It's fascinating to me how symbolism works and how much of a role it plays in shaping awareness," said Johnson. “My sculpture actually represents that, the use of symbolism to unite people and help a cause, so I'm really excited to be a part of that."

Tyrel Johnson Johnson's sculpture.

The fashion show is about elevating Montana's creativity and culture, not just geographically. The show also offers a platform for designers whose work is often made in quiet studios, remote ranches, and family workshops to be seen on a bold stage.

“There's such an art hub here," said Vezain. "But a lot of times, we're on the artist's end of it. We don't have time or the foresight to create something like this ... so we absolutely need someone like Heidi to create an event so people can see what we're doing."

“There's no way to get away from art, and in a culture that lacks art, you lack culture,” added Johnson.

For the artists involved, Coup de Rouge is a merging of identity and purpose and a way to appreciate the culture Montana has to offer.

“When you leave here and come back, you realize how really special this place is," said Martincic. "We want to be able to share everything out to the world, and we want to bring people here, but we also understand the beauty and austerity of where we live, and that's such a part of what we do.”

Coup de Rouge will take place on Red Lodge Mountain on Aug. 8 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on the event and tickets, click here.