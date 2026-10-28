STILLWATER COUNTY — Stillwater County commissioners are reviewing a safety plan that could remove a mid-block crosswalk at Park City School, after months of disagreement over whether the crossing should stay or go.

An engineering review recommended removing it, calling the crosswalk "redundant."

Watch the full story below:

Park City School crosswalk could be removed under county safety plan

Commissioners and members of the school board met to discuss the future of the crossing. The recommendation is part of a larger safety plan that would turn Second Avenue S. into a one-way street, remove stop signs, add signage and eventually remove the mid-block crosswalk.

Afton Ball sees the midway crosswalk in use every day at Park City School — including by her own kids. That's why she's frustrated the county is still considering removing it.

"It doesn't sit right with me that they're still pushing the removal of the crosswalk and they had Stahly go out there and do the report and then it just kind of generally said that it was redundant and suggested removal," Ball said Tuesday.

Superintendent Dave Whitesell said the plan has been on the table for months.

"The release of this initial plan was August 23rd," Whitesell said.

Whitesell said there are parts of the plan he can get behind, but removing the crosswalk isn't one of them. He said taking away the paint won't take away the people who already cross there.

"I think there's major parts of turning a two way street into a one way street. That's a huge piece," Whitesell said. "Removing a crosswalk doesn't change the path. And it's the path that's well worn. It'll just be a path without paint, without warning. And it'll be a place that's dangerous for kids and staff."

County Commissioner Steve Riveland sees it differently. He said the safer option is to direct students toward the crosswalks at the corners.

"Our safest plan is what we have here, to use the corner crosswalks," Riveland said.

For Ball, the question comes down to whether removing a crosswalk really makes a school zone safer.

"I don't think that you can ever have too many crosswalks in a school zone," Ball said.