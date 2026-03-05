Stillwater County plan to remove school crosswalk sparks safety concerns

PARK CITY — A crosswalk leading to the main office of Park City schools has become the center of a heated debate between county commissioners, parents, and school officials over student safety and legal compliance.

Stillwater County Commissioner Roger Webb says the crosswalk does not meet legal standards and must be removed.

"It's mid-block. It doesn't meet any ADA requirements. It has no proper signage on it. It's not lit," Webb said Wednesday. "It's coming out because it's an illegal crosswalk."

Superintendent David Whitesell said the county started removal Monday but was stopped and is rescheduled for Friday.

The crosswalk is used daily by students, families, and others traveling to the Civic Center. The roadway falls under county jurisdiction, which has prompted concern among those who rely on it.

Afton Ball has three children attending Park City schools.

"It is a very popular crosswalk. And there's a lot of, you have K-12 in one building," Ball said.

"I don't know if there's a price tag that you can put on kids safety," Whitesell said.

Whitesell insists the crosswalk is essential, pointing to the lack of other safety markers in the area.

"Somebody not recognizing that we get a kid out there. And with it there, it's a visual reminder that this is a school. There's absolutely no school signage out there on that road," Whitesell said. "I've just seen close, near misses."

Community members at a public meeting Wednesday pressed officials for answers.

"We just want to know why this is happening? Why now? What I'd like to know is how did they come to this decision? What's the science behind it? What's the data?" Whitesell said.

County and school officials said that the crosswalk has been there for several years and it is unclear whether the school or county put it in.

Frustration also centered on the timing of the decision.

"There's no reason to come and do this in the middle of the school year," Ball said.

Webb said he is open to finding a solution, as long as it meets legal requirements.

"I don't care if it's there. If that makes them happy, that's great. But it's got to be a legal crosswalk," Webb said.

It remains unclear who would be responsible for replacing the crosswalk or who would pay for it. Ball said the uncertainty is unsettling for parents.

"To just go out there on a Monday to start tearing up a crosswalk when today they even said that, you know, if you replace it, they don't even know if they're going to replace it," Ball said.