New body cam video adds fuel to Livingston fire department controversy

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston City Commission is set to consider accepting City Manager Grant Gager's resignation as newly released body-camera video adds another layer to an ongoing dispute involving the city's former fire chief.

The video, recorded June 4, 2026, at a fire at the Livingston transfer station, captures an exchange between Gager and Livingston Police Officer Jonathan Manley about recent fires and the city's fire department.

Courtesy Body-camera footage captures an exchange between Livingston City Manager Grant Gager and a Livingston police officer at the scene of a June 4, 2026, fire at the city’s transfer station.

There is no confirmed connection between the video controversy and Gager's pending resignation.

The footage comes from Manley's body camera. He responded to the fire and described seeing smoke from nearby.

The footage became public after former Livingston Fire Chief Josh Chabalowski and his wife, Brittny, went to court seeking its release.

MTN News Brittny Chabalowski speaks with MTN News about the body-camera footage and her concerns over the comments made by Livingston City Manager Grant Gager.

Brittny Chabalowski said the city fought their efforts to obtain the footage.

"The city really fought us hard to obtain this footage, which tipped us off that there may be something in there that they didn't want us to see,” she said.

In the recording, Gager and Manley discuss recent fires and the fire department.

GAGER: "I am not much of a conspiracy theorist, but what's going on with the fire department these days?"

MANLEY: "Well, that they are getting bored and they are going around and starting their own fires."

GAGER: "Yeah, or they have a statement to make to get more money out of us, right?"

Brittny Chabalowski says the comments were especially upsetting because firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect the community and called Gager’s remarks embarrassing.

"Despicable, I can't think of another word, just despicable."

The city, meanwhile, says outside investigations into the fires and staff conduct recommended no disciplinary action.

Gager declined MTN's request for an on-camera interview, but in a written statement, the city said Gager and other non-fire personnel were at the scene of two fires at the transfer station to protect city property and resources.

MTN News A portion of the City of Livingston’s statement responding to questions about the body-camera footage and the city’s handling of the transfer station fires.

The city's full statement reads:

"The Livingston City Manager joined other non-Fire Department personnel on the scene of both the May 30 and June 4, 2026, fires at the City-owned transfer station. The Manager and others, including Public Works and Police team members, were on-scene to help safeguard City assets and resources, including buildings and vehicles. Given that the fire occurred on City property involving resources owned by the City, it is reasonable to expect that non-Fire Department personnel would be on-scene. There is nothing inappropriate about City team members working together to safeguard taxpayer assets; community members should expect nothing less than a unified response from the City of Livingston.

The city engaged outside partners to investigate the origin of the June 4 fire and behavior of staff on-scene, including the city manager, during the incidents. No disciplinary action was recommended or taken as a result of those investigations."

While city officials said they have not seen KTVQ's report of the video excerpts included, the City offered the following statement:

On June 4, 2026, a fire was reported at the City of Livingston's transfer station. This was the second fire within 5 days at that location; after only 2 others in the prior 13 years. The City Manager and other staff members at times spoke ineloquently during a late-night emergency affecting taxpayer assets. While some comments may be questioned after the incident, it is important to remember the context within which they were made. The City Manager, Fire Department and all City staff are working hard to move forward productively as a team supporting the Community."

The official fire investigation report provided by the city identifies a lawn mower battery as the cause of the June 4 fire.

MTN News The fire investigation report identifies a lawn mower battery as the cause of the June 4, 2026, fire at the Livingston transfer station.

In the body-camera footage, Manley also references Chabalowski's assessment of the fire.

"Chabalowski was saying, well it's likely not criminal, it's likely people throwing away things that they shouldn't be,” said Manley.

Brittny Chabalowski said the statements about the fire department were false.

"The insinuations against the fire department, were absolutely false."

The video is the latest development in a broader dispute between Gager and the former fire chief.

MTN News Livingston City Hall

Josh Chabalowski was terminated this summer following an external review. Gager says state privacy laws prevent him from discussing the details of the termination.

Brittny Chabalowski believes the decision was connected to a lengthy PowerPoint presentation her husband gave to the City Commission in May.

However, she says her concerns extend beyond her husband's termination.

"I think this is systematic of a larger problem that there is just no accountability here and that we have a city manager and a city commission that has simply lost its way."

The city said its manager, fire department and other staff members are working to move forward productively as a team serving the community.

MTN News Brittny Chabalowski discusses the body-camera footage, which she and her husband obtained after petitioning the court for its release.

But Brittny Chabalowski sees it differently.

"And I hope the public sees that this is how the city manager feels about the fire department,” she said.

The City Commission is set to consider Gager's resignation Nov 6. There is no confirmed connection between that decision and the events captured in the video.