Reward increased for girl missing on Crow Reservation since 2024

BILLINGS - The FBI announced Wednesday it has increased the reward being offered for information leading to the recovery of Sa’Wade Birdinground to $15,000.

Sa’Wade was last seen on Oct. 6, 2024, at her family’s home in Garryowen. She is now 14. She was previously described as 5’4" to 5’5" tall, 130-140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, curly hair.

Birdinground was last seen wearing a black hoodie with mushrooms on it, an anime t-shirt, basketball shorts, and purple slip-on Skechers-brand shoes.

She may have a black and purple Adidas backpack with her and is known to wear an elk tooth necklace.

“The FBI remains unwavering in our commitment to bring Sa’Wade home and provide answers for her family,” Special Agent in Charge Justin Gerkin of the FBI Billings Field Office said in a press release. “By increasing the reward in this case, we are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to do the right thing and come forward. Our partnerships with the Crow Tribe, law enforcement, and the community, are critical and together we will continue to pursue every lead until Sa’Wade is found.”

The FBI is working this case jointly with Crow BIA law enforcement and the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about Sa’Wade’s disappearance, go to tips.fbi.gov, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

FBI The FBI has increased the reward being offered for information leading to the recovery of Sa’Wade Birdinground to $15,000.

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