Intermountain Heath closing Lewistown clinic, cutting jobs in Billings and Bozeman

Intermountain Health is planning to cut 41 jobs statewide this summer by closing its Lewistown Clinic Family Medicine and "shifting the model of care" at four clinics in Bozeman and Billings.

Hospital leadership said in a statement to MTN News Thursday that the Lewistown clinic will close July 24, eliminating six jobs. The changes at the Bozeman and Billings clinics will start in June and eliminate 35 more jobs, both in leadership and staff members.

Leadership said the moves were needed to "strengthen long-term financial sustainability in an increasingly volatile healthcare industry."

Utah-based Intermountain Health is one of Montana's largest healthcare groups, operating three hospitals statewide, including St. Vincent Regional Hospital.

Here's the full statement:

"Intermountain Health is committed to providing the safest, high-quality care in the communities we serve. To maintain that commitment and strengthen long-term financial sustainability in an increasingly volatile healthcare industry, we made difficult decisions that will impact a small number of medical clinics and allow caregivers whose roles are impacted to apply for other open positions in the organization. The majority of our medical clinics remain open and ready to continue serving the community.

"In Montana, changes include closing the Lewistown Clinic – Family Medicine effective July 24. This closure will result in six position eliminations. We also will shift the model of care at four clinics in Bozeman and Billings. An additional 35 leader and staff member roles in clinics across Montana also will be eliminated. Those changes will take place beginning in June.

"Caregivers directly impacted by these changes have access to support and resources, including transition support, career assistance, severance (where applicable), and benefits guidance."

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