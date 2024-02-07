Intermountain Health announces new top executive for Billings hospital and regional market

BILLINGS - Intermountain Health announced Wednesday it has appointed a new top executive to oversee its Billings hospital and regional market.

Lee Boyles was appointed president of the Montana and Wyoming market and the St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings.

Boyles replaces Jen Alderfer in the position after she stepped down last September to accept a new position at LifePoint Health in Nashville, Tenn. Bryan Johnson, the president of Intermountain Health's Western Colorado Market, served as Alderfer's interim replacement.

“Lee is an innovator and servant leader who enjoys collaborating with key community stakeholders to improve care for patients, increase access to health care, and find creative ways to deliver care,” Jim Sheets, President of Intermountain Health Peaks Region, said in a press release. “Lee inspires others to believe in a positive healthcare future for our communities while navigating the significant changes in the healthcare industry. Returning to his roots, I know Lee will make a tremendous, positive impact in Montana and Wyoming.”

Boyles is a Montana native who grew up in Glendive. He graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck, N. D. with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Montana and Des Moines University.

“I can’t wait to return to my home state of Montana and join the incredibly talented Intermountain Health team," Boyles said in the press release. "We have many great opportunities in the communities we serve and look forward to enhancing our investments where it makes sense,” said Boyles. “Our hearts have always been in Montana and my family and I are thrilled to move back to the place we love so deeply. I look forward to connecting with our many patients, caregivers, and community leaders as quickly as possible in the months ahead.”

Most recently, Boyles worked for Common Spirit Health, Colorado, as CEO of St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Breckenridge, Colorado, the press release states. He has previously served as president of Catholic Health Initiatives’ St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls, Minnesota, CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes, North Dakota, and Vice President of strategic development at Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, Montana. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

RELATED: St. Vincent top executive stepping down, accepting new position