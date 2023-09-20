St. Vincent top executive stepping down, accepting new position

St. Vincent's Healthcare has announced that its president of the Montana and Wyoming market, Jen Alderfer, has accepted a new position at LifePoint Health and will be leaving her role as CEO.

Alderfer accepted her role St. Vincent's in December of 2021, and her final day will be Oct. 20.

LifePoint Health is based out of Nashville, Tennessee, and focuses on providing healthcare services in growing regions, rural communities, and small towns.

Bryan Johnson, the president of Intermountain Health's Western Colorado Market, will serve as Alderfer's interim replacement. He will maintain his responsibilities in Western Colorado until a permanent replacement has been named.

In the statement, St. Vincent leaders expressed gratitude to Alderfer.

"Intermountain Health in Montana and Wyoming has made incredible progress in many areas under Jen's leadership. Most notably, in EPIC Community Connect hosting for Cody Regional Health, launching a new ground ambulance program, and launching the design process for the new St. Vincent Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the statement, Johnson will be visiting Montana a lot in the next few weeks in order to get a better understanding of the community. Before serving in his current role, Johnson previously served as COO for St. Mary's and CEO of Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah.

St. Vincent's said they will keep the community updated in the coming months as it moves quickly and appropriately to find a permanent replacement.