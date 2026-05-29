Bear, hiker have 'surprise encounter' in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — There was a "surprise encounter" between a bear and a hiker in Glacier National Park on Thursday.

Glacier National Park officials said in a news release that it happened on the Grinnell Glacier Trail.

The agency did not say whether there were any injuries to people or the bear, and has not yet been able to confirm if it was a grizzly or black bear.

The Grinnell Glacier Trail is temporarily closed as park staff continue investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

Earlier this month, search and rescue crews discovered the body of a missing hiker with injuries "consistent with a bear encounter" in Glacier National Park.

The victim in that incident was identified as 33-year-old Anthony Pollio from Florida.

His body was found about 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail, approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area around 12 p.m. on May 6.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park tips for recreating in bear country:



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.

