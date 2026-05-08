Missing hiker found dead in Glacier National Park; bear attack suspected

WEST GLACIER — Search and rescue crews discovered the body of a missing hiker with injuries consistent with a bear encounter Wednesday afternoon in Glacier National Park.

The victim was found about 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail, approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area around 12 p.m. on May 6. Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are assessing the area for bear activity and ongoing public safety concerns.

The National Park Service is withholding the victim's identity until 72 hours after next-of-kin notification, but previous reports indicate the missing man was 33-year-old Anthony Pollio from Florida.

The section of trail where the incident occurred has been temporarily closed while the investigation continues.

The last human fatality caused by a bear in Glacier National Park occurred in 1998 in the Two Medicine Valley. A bear last injured a human in the park in August 2025.

This follows a Monday bear attack in Yellowstone National Park where two hikers were seriously injured and airlifted for medical treatment.