REED POINT - They were built to move grain, not make history. But for generations, Montana’s towering wooden grain elevators have done both.

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Montana couple documents historic grain elevators before they disappear

Rising above railroad tracks and stretching across the prairie skyline, these structures became landmarks of rural life — gathering places during harvest and vital links between farmers and the markets beyond their communities.

Today, many stand abandoned, their weathered boards and aging roofs showing the passage of time. Others are still working, adapted to an agricultural industry that looks far different than it did a century ago.

For Bruce and Barbara Selyem, those aging structures are worth remembering. The Montana couple tracks historic grain elevators through the Country Grain Elevator Historical Society, documenting the buildings and the stories they hold before more disappear.

“A hundred years or better,” Bruce said, describing the age of some of the elevators.

But time is catching up with them.

“They're in tough shape,” he said. “But they're going down.”

The couple points to elevators in places like Reed Point, where the structures still stand alongside the railroad tracks, offering a glimpse into an earlier era of Montana agriculture.

“I suppose my favorite look is the single elevator along the railroad tracks out in the open prairie,” Bruce said.

Built of wood, many date back to a time when horses and carriages were still common. During harvest, farmers brought their grain to these towering structures, where it was stored and eventually shipped to market.

For decades, they were essential to the rhythm of rural communities. Now, many have been left behind as farming practices and grain-handling operations have changed.

“Because, you know, no one cares anymore,” Bruce said. “They served a function for decades and decades, and that was it.”

With creaking floors, deteriorating walls and roofs exposed to the wind, the old elevators are slowly fading from the landscape.

Still, the Selyems see something worth preserving.

“They're trying to tell a story — the raccoons or the pigeons, they are trying to tell a story that we may never know,” Bruce said. “They've been silent for a long time.”

A legacy still moving grain

Not every grain elevator has fallen silent.

At Molson Coors in Huntley, massive storage facilities continue to serve the same basic purpose as their wooden predecessors: moving grain from farms to where it needs to go.

“It really puts into perspective how much has changed,” said Cody Shick, regional manager for the operation.

The facility's history stretches back decades. After purchasing large flat-storage buildings in the 1970s, the operation continued to grow. Today, four grain elevators stand roughly 100 feet tall, storing millions of pounds of barley.

A vintage Polaroid photograph offers a glimpse of how the operation looked in its earlier days.

“I would say this was early '80s,” Shick said, looking at the photo.

The buildings may look different from the weathered wooden elevators scattered across Montana, but their purpose remains familiar.

The grain stored at the Huntley facility eventually becomes part of a product many Montanans know well.

“It's an awful lot of beer, I'll tell you that,” Shick said with a laugh.

Despite the newer technology and larger storage capacity, Shick said the fundamental role of grain elevators has remained remarkably consistent.

“To be able to keep that and to continue it with new technology and bigger bins, it's just amazing to be a part of,” he said.

Preserving more than a building

From aging wooden structures in small prairie towns to modern steel facilities handling millions of pounds of barley, Montana's grain elevators reflect an industry that has continually evolved.

For Shick, they represent the foundation of rural American agriculture. “That's the legacy of where farming in rural America came from,” he said.

And for the Selyems, preserving that history starts with recognizing the value of what's still standing.

The old elevators may no longer serve the communities that built them, but they remain reminders of the farmers, railroad workers and generations of families who helped shape Montana's agricultural identity.

“Like anything, the more we understand about something, the more we appreciate it,” Bruce said.