BILLINGS — Sage Spang, wanted by Billings police for more than a year in connection with a possible homicide, is behind bars after a famous bounty hunter tracked him down on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

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Man suspected in Billings homicide arrested on Northern Cheyenne reservation

Leland Chapman, known from "Dog the Bounty Hunter," spent 17 days in July and August on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and quickly located Spang. Chapman said he was unable to get law enforcement to make an arrest — until MTN aired a story on Tuesday.

Chapman said the Bureau of Indian Affairs called him on Tuesday saying they arrested Spang.

Spang was the suspect in the July 2025 shooting death of Wayland Lance Limpy Jr. of Lame Deer.

MTN called the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Rocky Mountain Federal Prison, where we were told Spang was being held. No phone calls were returned.

Chapman says BIA told him Spang's extradition hearing is set for this weekend, after which Spang will be turned over to the state. That's when the bounty hunter can step in and get his man.