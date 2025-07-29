Billings police seek 'person of interest' in 'possible homicide'

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department has identified a "person of interest" in what they have described as a "possible homicide" investigation.

Police on Tuesday released a photo of Sage Francisco Spang and identified him as a "person of interest in the shooting from 7/23/25."

Anyone with information about Spang's whereabouts was asked to contact the department's non-emergency dispatch at 406-657-8200 or Detective M. Johnson at 406-869-3927.

On Monday, police released photos of two other people they believe have information in the case. That social media post by police was the first public report that a shooting had occurred.

Police have released few details of the incident that began last Wednesday evening when officers were called to the parking lot of Billings Clinic where they discovered a fatally injured 19-year-old man. The man had been brought the the hospital in a private vehicle.

The man was identified on Friday by the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office as Wayland Lance Limpy Jr. of Lame Deer.

The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation, the coroner's office said.

Police later shared they had identified an area in the 700 block of Cook Avenue as where the incident related to Limpy's death originated. Police at that time also said they had identified a person of interest.

