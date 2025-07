Billings police are investigating what they're calling a "possible homicide" Wednesday night in the parking lot of the emergency room at Billings Clinic.

Police were at the scene at 9:17 p.m.

The Billings Clinic ER remains open, and hospital officials are asking patients to use the east portion of the parking lot to access the ER.

Police and hospital staff will be on the scene to help.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.