'Possible homicide' victim in Billings identified

BILLINGS - A man Billings police have identified as a "possible homicide" victim was identified Friday.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the man as Wayland Lance Limpy Jr., 19 of Lame Deer. The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation, Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said.

Billings police have released few details of the ongoing investigation that began Wednesday evening when Limpy arrived at Billings Clinic in a private vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

Police said they identified the original scene related to Limpy's death as the 700 block of Cook Avenue, but have not responded to requests for more information.

Police did say a "person of interest" has been identified, but have not said whether any arrests have been made. Police also have said there is no danger to the public.

RELATED Q2 COVERAGE

Homicide in Billings leaves one dead and a neighborhood on edge

Police investigate 'possible homicide', person of interest identified