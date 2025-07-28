Billings police ask public for help in 'possible homicide' investigation

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two people they think may have information related to a fatal shooting.

Police on Monday morning shared photos on Facebook of "two individuals who may have information about the shooting that occurred on 7/23/25 in the area of the 700 block of Cook Ave."

Police have released few details of the incident that began last Wednesday evening when officers were called to the parking lot of Billings Clinic where they discovered a fatally injured 19-year-old man. The man, identified on Friday by the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office as Wayland Lance Limpy Jr. of Lame Deer, was later pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation, the coroner's office said.

Police later shared they had identified an area in the 700 block of Cook Avenue as where the incident related to the death originated. Police also said they had identified a person of interest.

The Facebook post by police on Monday morning was the first public report that a shooting had occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Billings Police Department 406-657-8460 or Detective M. Johnson at 406-869-3927.

RELATED: Q2 COVERAGE

'Possible homicide' victim in Billings identified

Homicide in Billings leaves one dead and a neighborhood on edge

Update: Police investigate 'possible homicide', person of interest identified