BILLINGS — Three Billings nonprofits teamed up to show their appreciation for local first responders, donating more than $3,000 worth of steaks and burgers for a community cookout outside the Billings Airport Fire Department.

Watch the story here:

Local nonprofits donate more than $3,000 in food to Billings first responders

Volunteers from Pay Love Forward, Magic City Century Club, and Eagle Mount fired up the grill, serving a meal to first responders and giving them the opportunity to take steaks home.

Organizers said the event was about more than just providing a meal. It was an opportunity to recognize the people who continue to serve the community, particularly after a difficult August that left Billings reeling from a mass shooting and house fire that killed eight members of a blended family on Aug. 23.

The victims were Megan Ghekiere, four children, Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland, Owen Ireland; Megan Ghekiere's parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and her grandmother, Evelyn Smith.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The idea for the cookout grew out of that tragedy and the recognition that first responders are often called upon to help others through some of the community's hardest moments. Adam Ghekiere, who works with the Airport Fire Department, was among the responders who responded to the shooting. He lost his wife, Megan, and children, Landon and Charlotte, in the tragedy.

Related: 'It's so beautiful': Family thanks community and finds ways to honor victims after Billings mass shooting

Dr. Matthew Leavenworth, founder of Pay Love Forward and an event organizer, said the tragedy served as a reminder of the people who continue to put their lives on the line to protect the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"Our community is going through really hard stuff, and there are people that keep us safe, and they put their lives on the line every single day," Leavenworth said. "And sometimes we just need to say thank you."

Leavenworth said those who dedicate themselves to serving others don't always receive the recognition they deserve.

“I work in the nonprofit sector, and sometimes it is thankless work, and there are just a lot of people out there that are serving as hard as they can and holding up as much as they can," he said. "And if we lift them up, if we feed them, feed their souls, feed their bellies, then they can get back up and keep doing the jobs that they do.”

The cookout also gave first responders who were involved in the August shooting an opportunity to reconnect outside the circumstances of that day. Yellowstone County Sheriff-elect Kent O'Donnell said the gathering brought together responders from across the community who were involved in the incident.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

He said the cookout offered a chance to step away from the difficult situation, relax and connect with one another in a more casual setting.

"We're extremely lucky here in Billings, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders all over," O'Donnell said. "I can't go anywhere that somebody doesn't say hello or say thank you. Billings is a super cool community and very nice that we get that everywhere."

The meal was made possible by the Montana Food Distributors and the Magic City Century Club, a group of about 100 men who contribute money quarterly to fund community projects and nonprofit donations.