BILLINGS — One month after a shooting and fire on White Star Circle claimed the lives of eight members of a Billings family, loved ones are grieving — and looking for ways to honor those they lost.

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"It's so beautiful": Family thanks community and finds ways to honor victims after Billings mass shooting

Investigators say the incident killed four adults, Megan Ghekiere, Barb Smith, Dana Smith and Evelyn Smith, and four children, Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland and Owen Ireland. The home where it happened is still standing, but family members say they hope the property can one day become a place of healing for the community.

Adam Ghekiere and Erica Jarussi Schneider are among the family members grieving the loss.

"There's still no words to describe how we feel," Ghekiere said.

For the two, the past month has brought challenges they never anticipated.

"This is just things that you have to deal with that you never imagined," Jarussi Schneider said.

Throughout it all, they say the Billings community has stood beside them.

"It is beyond humbling," Jarussi Schneider said. "I can't even think of a stronger word."

The outpouring of support — from strangers offering help to community members showing up in every way they can — has left a lasting impression.

"It's so beautiful. Like, it's just, it's really beautiful. And it's helping restore faith in humanity a little bit," Jarussi Schneider said.

Yellowstone County Interim Sheriff Kent O'Donnell said the response from first responders and the community is something he won't forget.

"I've said several times just can't thank all the responders and entities that not only showed up to the initial scene to help out but then, of course, with the ongoing investigation," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said work is now underway to demolish the property.

"It's my understanding that they are in the process of tearing everything down. That was one of our initial conversations with the insurance company was to make sure that that was going to happen on a fairly rapid schedule," O'Donnell said.

Ghekiere and Jarussi Schneider said they hope the site can one day become something that brings peace instead of pain.

"I would love to see like some kind of playground equipment up there, you know, even if it's just like a swing set in a bench or something," Ghekiere said.

"Just turning just that spot into just just a small, small way to remember them," Jarussi Schneider said.

The two are also finding other ways to keep their loved ones' memories alive.

"I'm kind of working on a you know, like an anti-bullying campaign with the slope with a slogan and stuff," Ghekiere said.

"We're just, we're going to make sure we're going to do whatever is in our power to just honor them one way or another," Jaurssi Schneider said.

One month later, the grief remains — but so does the support.

"Their generosity, their kindness, their offer, you know, strangers, anything I can do is helping us start the healing process and continue our healing process for however long it's going to take," Ghekiere said.

Next week, the community is coming together to honor the memories of those killed. A community week of events will involve fundraisers at more than 50 area businesses, starting Sunday with a bingo night at the Rhoadside Event Center.

The events kick into full gear Monday with gatherings at Hooligans, The Vig and Diamond X.