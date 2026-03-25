Wednesday Headlines: Stabbing investigation, Patrol recruits, Daylis construction

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, March. 25

Investigation continues into stabbing at Billings Senior High involving student and teacher

Investigation continues into stabbing at Billings Senior involving student and teacher

BILLINGS - Billings police say they are close to wrapping up their investigation more than two months after a teacher and student were stabbed inside a Billings Senior High classroom.

Chief Rich St. John said conflicting accounts and a large-scale response have added time to the case, but St. John insists the investigation will be thorough.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

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Montana Highway Patrol recruits troopers to fill rural vacancies

Montana Highway Patrol recruits troopers to fill rural vacancies

BILLINGS - The Montana Highway Patrol is looking to hire 10 new troopers amid a staff shortage, with central and eastern Montana as top priorities.

An MHP lieutenant colonel said the agency gets around 300 applicants a year but is only looking for the best.

Towns like Glendive, Forsyth, and Culbertson are among those in need of coverage.

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Billings' Daylis Stadium reconstruction 'slightly ahead of schedule'

Billings' Daylis Stadium reconstruction 'slightly ahead of schedule'

BILLINGS - Crews working on the renovation of Daylis Stadium say the work is slightly ahead of schedule with a total budget of nearly $15 million.

The project includes new grandstands, turf, locker rooms, and upgraded concessions.

Crews expect upward construction to be visible within the next few weeks, with the stadium set to open for the first football game on Aug. 27.

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Q2 WEATHER

Billings Forecast Tuesday evening Mar 24, 2026

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