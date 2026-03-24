Billings' Daylis Stadium reconstruction 'slightly ahead of schedule'

BILLINGS — Driving by Daylis Stadium recently, it's easy to notice a lot of dirt and all sorts of construction rigs. So, where does the renovation progress stand?

"You don't ever want to advertise that you're way ahead. I don't even know that we're in that spot, but I would say that we're slightly ahead of schedule and want to stay there," School District 2 activities director Mark Sulser told MTN Sports on Tuesday at the construction site.

WATCH the stadium's latest progress as crews push for an August kickoff:

Daylis Stadium reconstruction 'slightly ahead of schedule'

As a refresher on funding:

"School money was $6.25 million. We’re north of that from a fundraising standpoint as the match and beyond. (The) all-in approved budget was $14.9 million," Sulser continued.

Included with the new installments are grandstands, field turf, four new locker rooms, upgraded concessions, bathrooms, and a spruced up main entrance located right behind Billings Senior High School.

"It will be very inviting and completely transformed in a new day here at Daylis Stadium," Sulser said.

This reconstruction continues as high school track and field workouts are under way across Montana. That means the Senior High teams are displaced this spring, so where are they squeezing in practice time and meets?

"Practice is at Amend Park and Lewis and Clark Middle School until, I think it's April 6, when the middle school season starts," Billings Senior AD Pete Senger said.

"And then they'll be at West High one day a week ... and so that'll be the practice schedule. As far as the meets go, we have one in Lockwood and one in Hardin," Senger continued, noting those as a couple that Senior will help orchestrate.

Expanding to a full 10-lane track figures to draw premier meets back to the stadium.

"It's now going to be flat (and) 10 lanes," Sulser noted. "Our big meets will all come back here. You know, the Billings Invite will be back. We'll have either the divisional or state meet here typically every other year."

As rigs continue to dig and move dirt, the word Tuesday was that, weather permitting, upward progress — literally — with locker rooms and grandstands should be noticeable by mid-April. And hopes are still on target for an Aug. 27 football kickoff.

"We plan to open, you know, for that first football game and we're just super excited about that," said Sulser.

