Wednesday Headlines: Primary election, Idaho crash, Fire season

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, June 3

Montana primary results set the stage for November

Montana primary results set the stage for November

Montana's political landscape shifted overnight as primary results set the stage for November's general election.

Republican Kurt Alme swept the U.S. Senate race with former President Donald Trump's backing, while Aaron Flint dominated the western House district.

Democrats saw tight races develop, with Alani Bankhead leading the Senate primary. A close contest between Ryan Busse and Sam Forstag emerged in the race for the western House district.

Eastern District incumbent Troy Downing ran unopposed on the GOP side.

Official results are still pending.

Click here for Montana unofficial primary election results

Billings man swept away by Idaho river current after escaping truck crash

Idaho state troopers identify Billings man missing in traffic accident

A Billings man disappeared into the Payette River in Idaho after escaping a crash.

Witnesses saw 40-year-old Robert Giesick swimming for shore after his pickup plunged into the river Sunday.

The fast-moving current swept him away before he could reach safety.

Search crews spent 24 hours looking for Giesick before the operation transitioned to a recovery mission.

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Montana wildfire risk above normal through summer

Montana discusses 2026 wildfire outlook

HELENA - Fire crews are already busy this year, and experts warn the worst could be yet to come.

State officials say Montana faces above-normal fire risk through July, with concerns expanding from the east to the southwest by August.

Officials stress that three-fourths of wildfires are human-caused. Gov. Greg Gianforte is reminding Montanans to stay prepared.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Tuesday evening June 2, 2026

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