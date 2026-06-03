The Idaho State Police say that Robert Giesick, 40, from Billings is the man missing in a crash on State Highway 55 near Cascade, about 80 miles north of Boise.

A pick-up truck driven by Giesick ended up in the Payette River after a head-on crash with another pick-up truck.

Watch Idaho crash story here:

Idaho state troopers identify Billings man missing in traffic accident

"I was able to find some people that saw a male, an adult man, swimming for the shore from the truck," said Idaho State Trooper Richard Knapp, who attempted to rescue Giesick. "Unfortunately he didn't make it. He got swept downriver. Witnesses lost sight of him, and that was the last time anybody saw him."

Knapp says search crews looked extensively for the 40-year-old, but after 24 hours, it became a recovery effort for the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit.

After that on Monday came the monumental task of removing the pickup truck from the raging water.

"It was an intensive a recovery, honestly, our operators were tested, their knowledge was tested," said Mark Boisvert, Code Red Towing owner. "They said it was a very extreme recovery for them, more than usual."