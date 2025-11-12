Wednesday Headlines: New mayor, Crow luncheon, Turkey Tuesday

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Nov. 12

Billings native Mike Nelson grateful for opportunity to be mayor

Billings native Mike Nelson grateful for opportunity to be mayor

BILLINGS - Longtime businessman and Billings native Mike Nelson has been confirmed as the city's next mayor after final votes were counted from last Tuesday's election.

Nelson said he wants to focus on economic vibrancy, public safety, and quality of life as mayor. He also plans to make the city council more accessible by holding meetings in different parts of town.

Nelson will be sworn in at the beginning of January, replacing Bill Cole.

Read the full story

Crow Veterans Day luncheon highlights importance of meat distribution on reservation

Meat distribution plays important role on Crow Reservation

CROW AGENCY - The Crow Tribe honored veterans with a special luncheon Tuesday in Crow Agency.

The event featured bison and elk meat distributed by tribal bison manager Chaz Bends, who feeds 200 to 300 people during each distribution.

With SNAP benefits recently lapsed, the meat helps keep families fed. Bends is working to grow the tribe's bison herd from just over 300 head back to 1,000 or more to ensure food security for future generations.

Read the full story

Donations pour in to Q2's Turkey Tuesday as families face food insecurity

Donations pour in to Q2's Turkey Tuesday as families face food insecurity

BILLINGS - On Tuesday, Q2 hit the 35-year mark for Turkey Tuesday, partnering with Family Service and Master Lube to combat food insecurity in the Billings area.

Altogether, we collected 1,000 frozen turkeys, a lot of toys, and about $10,000 in monetary donations.

The Family Service executive director says this will go a long way to support the growth of need, as they now have more than 200 families using their food room.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temps will stay well above normal through Friday

Watch Montana This Morning